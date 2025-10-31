These are the 10 best Friends episodes according to Rotten Tomatoes

Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1995: Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer of the TV show "Friends" attend the 21st annual People's Choice Awards on March 5, 1995, at the Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (Ron Davis/Getty Images)
By Leeann Reilly

To celebrate David Schwimmer turning 59 on November 2nd, here is a look back at the 10 best Friends episodes according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Tell us which episode is your favorite by voting in our poll at the bottom of the story.

The One with the Blackout (Season 1, Episode 7)

The One Where Nana Dies Twice (Season 1, Episode 8)

The One with the Prom Video (Season 2, Episode 14)

The One Where No One’s Ready (Season 3, Episode 2)

The One with Phoebe’s Uterus (Season 4, Episode 11)

The One with the Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)

The One with All the Resolutions (Season 5, Episode 11)

The One Where Everybody Finds Out (Season 5, Episode 14)

The One Where Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)

The One with the Holiday Armadillo (Season 7, Episode 10)

Vote for your favorite episode here:

