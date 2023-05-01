'The Super Mario Bros Movie' scores 4th straight victory at the box office with $40 million weekend

It was a fourth straight week at #1 at the box office for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which pulled in an estimated $40 million. That brings its domestic gross to $490 million, and boosts its global tally to just over $1.2 billion -- the first film of the year to pass that milestone.

Supernatural horror sequel The Evil Dead Rise took second place with an estimated $12.2 million, bringing its two-week total to $44.4 million in North America.

It was an estimated $6.8 million third-place debut for Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, the adaptation of Judy Bloom's beloved book, starring Ant-Man and the Wasp's Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie.

John Wick: Chapter 4 landed in fourth place, delivering an estimated $5 million in its sixth week of release. The film has earned $176 million domestically and $375 million globally to date, making it the franchise's highest-grossing film, passing John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum's $328 million gross in 2019.

Rounding out the top five was the 40th-anniversary rerelease of 1883's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, grabbing an estimated $4.7 million from just 475 theaters. The film has grossed $311 million in North America and $475 million worldwide.

