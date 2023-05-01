'The Super Mario Bros Movie' scores 4th straight victory at the box office with $40 million weekend

Universal

By George Costantino

It was a fourth straight week at #1 at the box office for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which pulled in an estimated $40 million. That brings its domestic gross to $490 million, and boosts its global tally to just over $1.2 billion -- the first film of the year to pass that milestone.

Supernatural horror sequel The Evil Dead Rise took second place with an estimated $12.2 million, bringing its two-week total to $44.4 million in North America.

It was an estimated $6.8 million third-place debut for Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, the adaptation of Judy Bloom's beloved book, starring Ant-Man and the Wasp's Abby Ryder FortsonRachel McAdams and Benny Safdie.

John Wick: Chapter 4 landed in fourth place, delivering an estimated $5 million in its sixth week of release. The film has earned $176 million domestically and $375 million globally to date, making it the franchise's highest-grossing film, passing John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum's $328 million gross in 2019.

Rounding out the top five was the 40th-anniversary rerelease of 1883's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, grabbing an estimated $4.7 million from just 475 theaters. The film has grossed $311 million in North America and $475 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!