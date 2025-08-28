'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' gets season 3 release date

A poster for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.' (Disney)
By Yi-Jin Yu
The Mormon mom influencers of #MomTok are returning for a new season.

Hulu has announced that season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be released Nov. 13, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.

The reality series stars Taylor Frankie PaulDemi EngemannJen AffleckJessi NgatikauraLayla TaylorMayci NeeleyMikayla MatthewsMiranda McWhorter and Whitney Leavitt.
According to Hulu, the new season will focus on new revelations and allegations that might put the #MomTok community in jeopardy.
"The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur," a synopsis from Hulu reads.
"When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts," the synopsis continues. "With their sisterhood and everything they've built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?"

While fans will have to wait another three months to catch new SLOMW episodes, they can tune in as Leavitt and Affleck hit the ballroom dance floor in their debuts on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives first premiered in 2024 and was nominated earlier this year for an Emmy Award for outstanding unstructured reality program, alongside America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys CheerleadersLove on the SpectrumRuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked and Welcome to Wrexham.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

