'The Sandman' returning in July with a two-part second and final season

The 2022 Netflix fantasy series The Sandman is returning for its second and final season, which will arrive in two parts. Volume 1, with six episodes, debuts July 3 and Volume 2, with five episodes, starts July 24.

Based on the DC comic series, the show follows Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, aka Dream, an immortal being who has power over humanity's dreams. His siblings, who include Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair and Delirium, are all in the mix this season. You can watch a teaser now.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg says, "This season is about Dream's having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings — which he doesn't even admit to having."

As for why the show is ending, Heinberg says, "The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream's story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season."

It's worth noting that when Netflix announced in January that the show would end with the second season, the news came amid multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations against The Sandman comic creator Neil Gaiman, who developed and executive-produced the series. He has denied the allegations.

