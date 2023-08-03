'The Notebook' musical coming to Broadway next spring

The Notebook musical, featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, is coming to Broadway next spring.



The show, based on the romance novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the 2004 film, will begin previews February 6, 2024, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Opening night is set for March 14, 2024.



The story follows Allie and Noah — played by Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in the film — who are both from different worlds but have a love that spans a lifetime. Casting for the musical has not yet been announced.



Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. ET.

