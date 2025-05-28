'The Morning Show' gets season 4 release date on Apple TV+

Apple
By Mary Pat Thompson

The Morning Show has a season 4 release date.

Apple TV+ has announced the fourth season of the popular drama series will premiere on Sept. 17.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to their starring roles of Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in the new season. Both actresses are also executive producers on season 4.

This new season picks up almost two years after the events of season 3, set in the spring of 2024.

"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America," according to an official synopsis. "In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes that will drop weekly on Wednesdays through Nov. 19.

Apple also released first-look images of the season 4 cast, which include stills of Aniston, Witherspoon and Billy Crudup in his Emmy-winning role of Cory Ellison.

The season 4 ensemble cast also includes Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper, Aaron Pierre and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

