'The Mandalorian and Grogu' ﻿blasts to #1 at the box office

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian with Grogu in 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.' (Lucasfilm)

This is the way to the top of the box office.

The Force was strong with Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu as the Star Wars film opened at #1 with a total of $100 million over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, according to Box Office Mojo

The Mandalorian and Grogu marks the first theatrical Star Wars movie in seven years and the big screen debut of the two title characters, who are originally from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Pedro Pascal plays Mandalorian Din Djarin, a helmeted bounty hunter akin to the original trilogy's Boba Fett, who's accompanied by the Force-sensitive Grogu, who you may also know as Baby Yoda.

Coming in at #2 at the box office is the horror film Obsession, which scared up $30.4 million over the holiday weekend, an increase from the $17.2 million it earned over its debut weekend.

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael followed at #3 with another $26.9 million, bringing its total domestic gross to more than $320 million.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 took fourth place with $16.5 million, while The Sheep Detectives rounded out the top five with $12.8 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Mandalorian and Grogu -- $100 million

2. Obsession -- $30.4 million

3. Michael -- $26.9 million

4. The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- $16.5 million

5. The Sheep Detectives -- $12.8 million

6. Passenger -- $10.5 million

7. Mortal Kombat II -- $7.7 million

8. I Love Boosters -- $4.6 million

9. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $4.1 million

10. Project Hail Mary -- $3.5 million

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Lucasfilm.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.