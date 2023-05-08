'The Last of Us' and 'Scream VI' big winners at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In a pre-taped show that felt similar to an event during the COVID days, the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were handed out Sunday night.
The big winners included The Last of Us, which nabbed three trophies, including Best TV Show, Pedro Pascal for Best Hero and Best Duo, along with Bella Ramsey. Scream VI grabbed the big prize for movies, with Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers and Ghostface winning Best Fight.
Stranger Things also picked up a pair of awards for Best Kick A** Cast and Breakthrough Performance honors for Joseph Quinn. Jennifer Coolidge walked off with a pair of awards for Comedic Genius and Most Frightened Performance for her role in The White Lotus.
Drew Barrymore, who was to host, appeared in several sketches that were already in the can, including spoofs of the trailer to Barbie, and her 1999 hit Never Been Kissed.
As reported, Barrymore pulled out on Thursday, May 4, in "solidarity" with the striking writers, and with celebrity presenters following suit, and WGA members threatening to picket the event, MTV pivoted to the pre-taped format.
Bruce Gillmer, an Executive Producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, said in a statement on Friday the network supported Barrymore's decision, and ABC Audio confirmed she accepted an invitation to host next year.
Gillmer noted, "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year."
Here's the complete list of winners who took home a "Golden Popcorn" trophy.
BEST MOVIE
Scream VI
BEST TV SHOW
The Last of Us
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
BEST HERO
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
BEST VILLAIN
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
BEST KISS
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
BEST FIGHT
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, Scream VI
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
BEST DUO
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
BEST KICK-A** CAST
Stranger Things
BEST SONG
Taylor Swift /"Carolina," Where The Crawdads Sing
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
"Come Back Home" in Purple Hearts
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
The Kardashians
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
BEST HOST
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, Vanderpump Rules
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
COMEDIC GENIUS
Jennifer Coolidge
