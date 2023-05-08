'The Last of Us' and 'Scream VI' big winners at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In a pre-taped show that felt similar to an event during the COVID days, the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were handed out Sunday night.

The big winners included The Last of Us, which nabbed three trophies, including Best TV Show, Pedro Pascal for Best Hero and Best Duo, along with Bella Ramsey. Scream VI grabbed the big prize for movies, with Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers and Ghostface winning Best Fight.

Stranger Things also picked up a pair of awards for Best Kick A** Cast and Breakthrough Performance honors for Joseph Quinn. Jennifer Coolidge walked off with a pair of awards for Comedic Genius and Most Frightened Performance for her role in The White Lotus.

Drew Barrymore, who was to host, appeared in several sketches that were already in the can, including spoofs of the trailer to Barbie, and her 1999 hit Never Been Kissed.

As reported, Barrymore pulled out on Thursday, May 4, in "solidarity" with the striking writers, and with celebrity presenters following suit, and WGA members threatening to picket the event, MTV pivoted to the pre-taped format.

Bruce Gillmer, an Executive Producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, said in a statement on Friday the network supported Barrymore's decision, and ABC Audio confirmed she accepted an invitation to host next year.

Gillmer noted, "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year."

Here's the complete list of winners who took home a "Golden Popcorn" trophy.

BEST MOVIE

Scream VI

BEST TV SHOW

The Last of Us

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

BEST HERO

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

BEST KISS

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things

BEST FIGHT

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, Scream VI

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

BEST DUO

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

BEST KICK-A** CAST

Stranger Things

BEST SONG

Taylor Swift /"Carolina," Where The Crawdads Sing

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

"Come Back Home" in Purple Hearts

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

The Kardashians

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, Vanderpump Rules

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

COMEDIC GENIUS

Jennifer Coolidge

