'The Flash' runs away with rave reviews at CinemaCon

After a new trailer debuted as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Tuesday takeover of the annual industry expo CinemaCon in Las Vegas, The Flash unspooled at an evening screening for attendees -- and ran away with rave reviews.

While official reviews are under embargo, social media buzzed about the film, which stars embattled actor Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash.

Thanks to The Scarlet Speedster's zooming through time in an effort to save the lives of his parents, the movie brings him face-to-face with both himself and two Batmen, Michael Keaton, reprising from the 1989 Tim Burton classic Batman, and Ben Affleck, making his reported final appearance as the Caped Crusader/Bruce Wayne.

"The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time," gushed critic Scott Menzel -- a take that was echoed by many when the lights came up in Vegas.

Fandango's Erik Davis agreed, tweeting the ending left him "in tears," and calling the movie, "Everything you want from a superhero film & more."

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier noted in part, "It's Back to the Future meets Spider-Man: No Way Home with all the humor & heart of the former and action and surprises of the latter..."

Collider's Steven Weintraub addressed Miller's run-ins with the law, for which the actor, who uses they/them pronouns, sought mental health treatment. "I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes but they are soooooo good in this movie," noting director Andy Muschietti, veteran of the blockbuster It franchise, "has crafted something special."

Other critics highlighted Sasha Calle's performance as Superman's Kryptonian cousin Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, with Slashfilm's Jenna Busch calling her "awesome."

The Flash, which also stars Michael Shannon and Ron Livingston, speeds into theaters June 16.

