'The Boys' sees 21% ratings jump for fourth season on Prime Video

The Boys has been pulling out all the stops for its fourth season so far, and apparently the viewers have responded.

ABC Audio has confirmed that viewership for the latest installment has jumped 21% over season 3.

Prime Video hasn't released exact viewer numbers, but noted the skewed superhero series has seen its viewership increase with every successive season. What's more, the streaming service says The Boys has flown to the #1 slot of its original programming in 160 countries after just four days.

The series starring Karl Urban, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Antony Starr had a three-episode premiere on June 13; the fourth installment just dropped on the streaming service.

