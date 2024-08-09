'The Bikeriders' revs onto Peacock

The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon and Jodie Comer, is now streaming on Peacock.

Set initially in 1965, and based on Danny Lyon's famous 1968 photo book about motorcycle enthusiasts, Jeff Nichols' well-received movie has Butler playing Benny, a new recruit to the Vandals motorcycle club, started in Illinois by Hardy's Johnny.

Comer plays Kathy, who falls fast for Benny, as recalled to a young writer named Danny, played by Mike Faist, a character who is likely a nod to the book's author.

As the gang grows nationwide over the years, it begins to slip out of Johnny's control and the Vandals name becomes synonymous with crime, leaving him on a collision course with the monster he built. Meanwhile, Benny must choose between his relationship with Kathy and the club that gave him a family.

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus — a real-life bike enthusiast — also stars and is nearly unrecognizable as Funny Sonny, one of the Vandals' West Coast recruits, who seeks out the founders with an agenda of his own.

