'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White on the paparazzi + copping an attitude when a superhero role came calling

Jeremy Allen White was a working actor but arguably unknown before FX's The Bear made him a Golden Globe winner.

His success came with a downside, he tells the new issue of British GQ, describing his year as "insane" with "a lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows."

In May, White's wife of nearly three years, Addison Timlin — with whom he shares daughters Ezer Billie, 5, and Dolores Wild, 2 — filed for divorce.

Then there's the "really weird" paparazzi attention.

"They know where I live. There was a period ... when I would pull out [of the driveway], they would follow, and when I got home they were there," White says. He started wearing the same clothes every day to reduce the marketability of photos of his daily comings and goings, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Radcliffe have done.

Elsewhere in the article, White says he "had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie" but notes, "I had an attitude."

"They were like, 'F*** you.' And I was like, 'Right on,'" he adds of the meeting, insisting, "I played it the way I wanted to play it."

