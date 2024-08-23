'The Acolyte' star Lee Jung-jae was "surprised" the 'Star Wars' show was canceled

As reported, Lucasfilm's Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte will not return for a second season, despite creator Leslye Headland's publicly planning for a sophomore frame.

Viewership dropped off for the divisive, reportedly $180 million, series after its debut in June. Many elements of the show, from its straying from Star Wars canon on, were flamed by some fans.

One bright spot even many critics could agree on was Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae's presence as Jedi Master Sol. Now he tells Entertainment Weekly, "To hear the [cancellation] news, I was quite surprised personally."

Spoiler: His character was killed at the end of the season, "So I wouldn't have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway," he adds.

"But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye's writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm."

Meanwhile, Manny Jacinto, who played the nefarious Qimir, posted a photo from the show's season — and now, series — finale with him and co-star Amandla Stenberg. The pair are shown from behind, holding hands, looking off into the distance. He simply added a heart emoji.

His post was liked by Simu Liu, who said, "justice for manny!! bro you were so effing good in this show and the dedication was so apparent. bigger and brighter things ahead. rooting for you always."

