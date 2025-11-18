Test your Mickey Mouse knowledge with these trivia questions

Mickey Mouse
By Heather Taylor

How well do you know “The Mouse”? As he celebrates his 97th birthday, see how many Mickey Mouse trivia questions you can answer correctly.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!