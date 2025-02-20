'Tears of joy': Reba McEntire's 'Happy's Place' back for season 2

NBC
By Jeremy Chua

NBC's Happy's Place has been renewed for a second season.

Reba McEntire and NBC shared the news via an Instagram Reel on Thursday, which shows Reba sharing the good news with her cast mates, including Melissa PetermanBelissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Holding hands in a circle, the actors erupted in excitement when they found out and went around giving each other hugs.

"Tears of joy," Reba told the camera as she pointed to her tear-filled eyes. "We got picked up for a second season. They just told us right before we're going to go on to do the last show of the first season."

"What a gift," she adds. "Thank you Lord, thank you Lord!"

Happy's Place airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

In more Reba news, the Academy of Country Music recently announced the "Fancy" singer's returning to host the 60th ACM Awards, streaming live from Frisco, Texas, on Amazon Prime on May 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!