Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters

CBS and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday the stars who will present the golden statuettes at Sunday's award ceremony.
There will also be a Gilmore Girls reunion, as both Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are set to present ahead of the 25th anniversary of the beloved drama series.
Another TV mother-daughter duo presenting are Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. As for other presenters, Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are set to take the stage, as are Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters. Hunnam is the star of the upcoming season of Netflix's Monster series, while Peters is the show's original lead.
