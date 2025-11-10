Sydney Sweeney speaks on 'Christy''s box office: 'We don’t always just make art for numbers'

Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie 'Christy.' (Eddy Chen)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the low box office performance of her latest film, Christy

The actress, who portrays boxer Christy Martin in the biographic drama film, took to Instagram to share the impact the film had on her life and how that means more to her than box office numbers.

"i am so deeply proud of this movie," Sweeney captioned a photo carousel of photos from her time on set. "proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Sweeney wrote that the film "stands for survival, courage, and hope."

"through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives," Sweeney wrote.

The actress ended her post by thanking everyone who went to the theaters and also those who will see the film in the future.

"if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud," Sweeney wrote. "why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you."

Christy earned $1.3 million during its opening weekend at the box office, making it one of the worst openings ever for a film released in over 2,000 North American theaters.

