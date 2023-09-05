'Stray', a video game that stars a cat, scratching its way into movie theaters

Stray, the award-winning action-adventure video game that lets you play as, well, a stray cat, is becoming a movie.

And no, it's not a talking cat. It's just a cat.

Annapurna Animation, the movie studio sibling of Annapurna Interactive, the company that released the BlueTwelve Studio game, is taking on a feature film starring the game's nameless lost feline and its drone buddy, B-12, who helps the kitty navigate "a decaying cybercity" to "untangle an ancient mystery."

Producer Robert Baird tells Entertainment Weekly, "This is a game that's all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it. It's a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there's such a hilarious dynamic. So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie."

He adds, "I think it's one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat. How did they pull that off, and how are we going to pull that off in the movie?"

He adds, "Even though sometimes it feels impossible ... we know that's the essence of the game and the key to telling the story."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.