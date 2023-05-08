'Staten' alien: James Gunn confirms Pete Davidson was in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn took to Twitter Sunday to confirm that fans who spotted Pete Davidson's name among the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 weren't seeing things.

Writer-director Gunn, who cast the SNL veteran for the ultimately doomed character Blackguard in 2021's The Suicide Squad, posted a photo of Pete on the GOTG 3 set, smiling with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and some of the movie's kid actors, all in costume.

Gunn explained, "my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set."

The alien gunman is part of a group that Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Vin Diesel's Groot deal with during one of the movie's action scenes. Thanks to prosthetics, you'd never know it was The King of Staten Island star inside the big-eyed, green-skinned alien mask.

For his part, Gunn explained why he was also listed in the credits, adding, "I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison."

He's being facetious: The character is one of the hideous animal hybrids created by Chukwudi Iwuji's cruel High Evolutionary in the movie.

