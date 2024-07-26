Star-packed 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Festival of Life brings the house down at San Diego Comic-Con

On Thursday Ryan Reynolds returned to where Deadpool all started for him, San Diego Comic-Con, for a blockbuster event: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Festival of Life.

His costar Hugh Jackman was there, as well as the movie's heavy Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — and a capacity crowd of 6,500 fans, Variety says.

So as to avoid spoilers for the attendees in Hall H, five more stars took the stage after a surprise screening, to get their flowers for their crowd-pleasing parts, which remained secret until many outlets decided it was acceptable to out them.

Reynolds and Jackman reflected on fan reaction footage from the 2016 original got at Comic-Con.

"I was the most nervous human being you would ever see," Reynolds said, according to Variety. "I was stepping into a dream come true in a certain sense, but I remember making that movie for you, and I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it too."

He added of Jackman, "I'll never forget this moment, because this a****** was backstage."

For his part, Jackman recalled "this chant that started up: 'One more time, one more time.' ... I found [the] stage manager, and I said ... 'If you don't play the f******* footage again, they are going to tear Hall H to the ground.'"

Reynolds then played a video snippet from Leslie Uggams, who plays Blind Al in the Deadpool movies, who said, "Can we skip the bulls*** and just show the damn movie?"

After the movie, five other stars appeared, fresh from their secret appearances in the film, including Dafne Keen, who was shown in the final trailer reprising as X-23/Laura.

As for the identity of the other four, well ... Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing at a theater near you.

