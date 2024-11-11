'Squid Game' creator says he lost nine teeth from stress making original hit

By Stephen Iervolino

Some people would metaphorically give their teeth to launch a hit TV show, but for Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, it was literal.

He clarified to the BBC that he was under so much stress making the original series, which became a global phenomenon, that he lost "eight or nine" teeth. He'd previously said six of his teeth fell out.

In preparation for the anticipated follow-up to the show, which is due on Netflix on Dec. 25, Hwang said, "The stress I feel now is much greater," adding of his chompers that he'll "probably have to pull out a few more very soon."

That said, the Emmy-winning show's creator said much like his show's contestants, he pursued a second season for the jackpot.

"Even though the first series was such a huge global success, honestly I didn’t make much," he tells the outlet. "So doing the second series will help compensate me for the success of the first one too."

That said, he explained he "didn't fully finish the story" of the first season's winner, Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456. For the forthcoming go-round, Gi-hun takes on the life-or-death game once again, with vengeance on his mind for the people behind it.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!