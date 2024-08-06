'SpongeBob' spin-off 'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' floats to top of Netflix most-watched chart

Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie bubbled to the top of Netflix's most-watched English language movie list following its release on the platform on Aug. 2.

According to Netflix, the movie was watched 12.8 million times between its debut day through Aug. 4. For the week spanning July 29 through Aug. 4, the SpongeBob spin-off had more than 18.5 million hours viewed in just three days.

The live-action/animated film stars the voices of SpongeBob players Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy; Tom Kenny as SpongeBob Squarepants; Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs; Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star; and Rodger Bumpass as Squidward.

On the TV side, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder starring Emma Myers debuted at the top of the English language TV list for that week, debuting to 7.4 million views, with 34 million hours viewed, according to Netflix's numbers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

