'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has second-biggest opening weekend ever with $355 million

Tom Holland attends the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' UK premiere on Wednesday 29th July 2026 in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
By Shafiq Najib

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a record-breaking start at the box office.

The latest Marvel superhero film earned an estimated $355 million in North American ticket sales during its opening weekend, making it the second-biggest domestic debut of all time, according to studio estimates. It trails only 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which opened to $357 million.

The Sony Pictures release also took in $572 million internationally, including $121 million in China, for a worldwide opening of $927 million, making it the second-largest global debut ever, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also became Sony Pictures' biggest opening weekend in history. The film set a new opening-day record with $168 million on Friday, surpassing Avengers: Endgame's previous mark.

The film follows 2021's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed more than $1.9 billion worldwide and became the first movie to surpass $1 billion globally after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has earned strong reviews, holding a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" CinemaScore rating from audiences.

The blockbuster opening helped deliver the biggest weekend ever for North American movie theaters, with an estimated $430 million in total ticket sales. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which also stars Holland and Zendaya, finished second at the domestic box office with $51 million in its third weekend.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day -- $355 million
2. The Odyssey -- $51 million
3. Toy Story 5 -- $6.3 million
4. Minions & Monsters -- $5.8 million
5. Moana -- $5.3 million
6. Hadestown: The Musical -- $2 million
7. The Invite -- $1.2 million
8. I Want Your Sex -- $600,000
9. Evil Dead Burn -- $527,000
10. Young Washington -- $477,727

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

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