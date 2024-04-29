Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris make their red carpet debut as a couple

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris went red carpet official as a couple while attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner this weekend.

During the Saturday outing, the pair appeared at the event in coordinating looks, wearing all-black ensembles by the same designer, Harbison Studio.

Bush stunned in a black strapless dress with a corset bodice, meanwhile, Harris opted for black pants and a matching vest with gold button details.

The couple sported huge smiles on their faces while posing for the camera.

Their red carpet debut comes a few days after Bush opened up about finding new love with the former soccer player in a personal essay she wrote for Glamour.

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system. I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it," she wrote in her cover story that was published Thursday.

Last year, Bush filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes on Aug. 4, 2023, noting the date of separation as June 27, 2023 -- just over one year after they tied the knot on June 11, 2022. Bush cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.