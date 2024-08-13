'SNL' alumna Rachel Dratch spoofs Australian Olympic breakdancer on 'The Tonight Show'

NBCUniversal

By Stephen Iervolino

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, Fallon's former Saturday Night Live co-star Rachel Dratch made a surprise appearance as Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn.

Fallon started by recapping breakdancing's first entry as an Olympic sport in Paris and naturally mentioned what became one of the big stories of the Games: Gunn's notorious zero point-awarded routine.

"You have to wonder where Raygun is right now," Fallon said, before Dratch — wearing an identical outfit to Gunn's — came out and busted a move.

"I have to ask you this, how are you feeling since your performance?" Fallon asked, only to have Dratch respond by using her sweet moves. Jimmy then jumped in.

For the record, for all the infamy the real Gunn got from the Games, the woman snarked as "Australia's Jojo Siwa" received a hero's welcome from some at home Down Under.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

