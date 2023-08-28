Simone Biles makes gymnastics history as 8-time US national all-around champion

Simone Biles is commonly hailed the G.O.A.T. — greatest of all time — for good reason. She proved why once again Sunday, August 27, with her historic all-around win at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Biles, who claimed three titles on the night, made history in San Jose, California, as the first gymnast to win eight U.S. all-around titles and the oldest woman ever to win the all-around.

The 26-year-old seven-time Olympic medalist and 2016 Olympic individual all-around champion also took gold in the balance beam and floor exercises, posting a two-day score of 118.45 for all-around.

Biles previously shared the record for all-around national championships with Alfred Jochim, who won seven men's all-around titles from 1925-30 and 1933.

Her two-day winning total included a 29.300 on beam and 30.200 on floor, plus she scored 28.400 on uneven bars for the bronze in that apparatus and put up a 30.550 on vault.

Biles now holds 27 U.S. titles and 35 national championship medals overall since her senior debut in 2013.

Following the competition, Biles was also named to the USA Gymnastics 2023-24 Senior Women's National Team.

