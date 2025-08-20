'Shifting Gears' fixes up a 'Home Improvement' reunion for season 2 premiere

ABC’s “Shifting Gears” stars Tim Allen as Matt. (Disney/Justin Stephens)
By Andrea Tuccillo

A Home Improvement reunion is coming to Shifting Gears.

The season 2 premiere of the Tim Allen ABC comedy series is set to feature guest-starring appearances by Allen's former Home Improvement co-stars Patricia RichardsonRichard Karn and Debbe Dunning.

The three characters will show up to support Allen’s character, Matt, in “an unexpected way” in the episode airing Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Shifting Gears follows Matt, the widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop, as he adjusts to living with his formerly estranged daughter and her kids.

On Home Improvement, which aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999, Allen played Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, the accident-prone host of a home improvement show called Tool Time. Richardson played his wife, Jill Taylor, on the show, while Karn played his co-host Al Borland and Dunning played "Tool Time girl" Heidi Kepert.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!