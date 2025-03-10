Seven seasons of 'The Apprentice' to stream on Prime Video

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

The Apprentice is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Amazon announced on Monday that the reality competition series, which was hosted by President Donald Trump, will be available to watch on their streaming platform in the United States only beginning Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 1, which first premiered in 2004, is available to stream now. Following seasons of the show will drop one per week each Monday through April 27. The streamer will roll out seven seasons of the show, which include all of the non-celebrity versions.

Previously, all 15 seasons of The Apprentice were available to stream on Tubi starting in 2019, though they are no longer available on that platform.

In a statement, Trump addressed the show coming to Amazon. “I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!” he said.

The Apprentice was produced by Mark Burnett and MGM Alternative, which is a division of Amazon MGM Studios. Burnett and Trump were both executive producers on the reality show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon declined to comment on if or how much the president is being paid as per the streaming agreement for The Apprentice.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!