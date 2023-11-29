Serena Williams tells followers it's "ok to not be ok," shares sweet photo with daughter Adira

Serena Williams is saying that it's "ok to not be ok."

In a post she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the tennis legend said, "I am not ok today," but it's okay if you're not having the best day.

"No one is ok every single day," she said. "If you are not ok today I'm with you."

"There's always tomorrow," she added. "Love you."

The tennis legend also shared a photo of her and her daughter, Adira, sleeping on her chest.

"This makes me so happy," Williams captioned the post.

Williams has always been open about mental health with her followers in the past.

Last year, the Olympic gold medalist, who shares daughters Adira and Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, spoke with Selena Gomez about her thoughts on mental fitness for Gomez' Wondermind, a mental health platform that aims to connect people with mental health tools and media to support their "mental fitness."

"I did this years ago, before even mental health was a topic among everyone's mind," she said. "It was more just like, 'Alright, I'm shutting myself down today.' Just subconsciously, it was something I've always done."

"It's so important to just put yourself first, especially mentally," she added. "I always have shutdown moments. I have serious boundaries and I don't let anyone cross those boundaries."

