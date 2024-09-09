Selena Gomez, Viola Davis, Steve Martin and more named as Emmy Awards presenters

On Monday, the Television Academy announced the list of presenters for this year's 76th Emmy Awards.

Among the presenters will be many of this year's nominees, including Only Murders in the Building trio Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, as well as their fellow nominees Kristen Wiig, Jean Smart, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Nava Mau, Jane Lynch, Matt Bomer, Lily Gladstone and Christine Baranski.

Also among the dozens of presenters announced are Oscar winners Kathy Bates, Viola Davis and Ron Howard, as well as Oscar nominee Colin Farrell, former Emmy winners Niecy Nash-Betts, Steven Yeun, and Candice Bergen, and country music legend and actress Reba McEntire.

The full list of presenters can be found here.

The 76th annual telecast, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. It will also stream on Hulu from Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

