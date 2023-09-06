See Chris Evans and Emily Blunt scamming their way to the top in teaser to Netflix's 'The Pain Hustlers'

Netflix © 2023/Brian Douglas

By Stephen Iervolino

Emily Blunt plays a single mom with bills piling up and Chris Evans a fast-talking salesman who end up as grifting partners in a pharmaceutical scam in the teaser to Netflix's The Pain Hustlers.

The trailer for the film dropped on Wednesday, September 6.

The movie also stars Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James and Chloe Coleman.

Based on Evan Hughes' New York Times article of the same name, Blunt's blue-collar Liza gets recruited by Evans' pharmaceutical rep Pete, who works for a shady startup. But with their efforts, the money starts rolling in -- and the broken laws start piling up.

"Is that even illegal?" Blunt's character asks him. "Sixty-seven in a 65," Evan's character dismisses her sarcastically.

The movie debuts on the streaming service on October 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

