See the performances from last night’s ACM Awards

61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis perform onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

The ACM Awards were last night on Prime Video, and if you missed any of this year’s performances, we have posted them below. Which ones are your favorite?

Say So by Dan + Shay

Dry Spell by Kacey Musgraves

The Gambler by Blake Shelton

Bang Bang / Blood Runs Thicker by Avery Anna

If I Had Never Lost My Mind by Carter Faith

Can’t Sit Still by Lainey Wilson

Demons In Your Choir by The Red Clay Strays

Ain’t A Bad Life by Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis

Killin’ Me by Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack

Crisco by Miranda Lambert

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