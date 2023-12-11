Sebastian Maniscalco adds new dates to It Ain't Right tour

Photo: Peggy Sirota

By Stephen Iervolino

Stand-up comic and Bookie actor Sebastian Maniscalco's 47-city 2024 It Ain't Right tour just got bigger.

Live Nation reports that due to popular demand, a third show has been added to his stand in New York City — including a return to Madison Square Garden, a venue he's sold out in the past.

Additionally, a second show has been added to Boston's TD Garden, and a show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena was also added.

In the announcement, the About My Father star teases, "Hop on the 'It Ain't Right' tour, where I'll roast today's absurdities – non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus. Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!"

Tickets for New York City will be available starting with a Chase presale beginning Monday, December 11. Full details can be found at SebastianLive.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

