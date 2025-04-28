Rupert Grint announces birth of 'secret child' with partner Georgia Groome

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Yer a father, Rupert.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed his second child with partner Georgia Groome. They named their newborn daughter Goldie.

"'Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint," Grint captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth. "A 10/10 baby (so far)."

The actor then thanked the obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Alex Digesu at St. Mary's Hospital in London for delivering the baby.

"Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering," Grint wrote.

Grint is famous for portraying Ron Weasley in all eight films of the Harry Potter film franchise. Groome, also an actor, is known for playing Georgia Nicolson in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

The couple had their first child, Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020. When Grint joined Instagram in Nov. 2020, he shared a photo cradling his newborn child.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am," he wrote at the time. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!