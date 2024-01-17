Royal reps say Princess of Wales recovering from surgery; King Charles to have procedure next week

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace reported health news regarding, respectively, Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her father-in-law, King Charles III, on Wednesday.

Kate is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace confirmed, noting she was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for a "planned" surgery.

The palace did not provide further details on the type of surgery Kate underwent, but confirmed to ABC News that her medical issue is noncancerous.

The surgery was successful, according to the palace, but Kate, the wife of Prince William and mom of their three young kids, is expected to remain hospitalized for 10 to 14 days before returning to the family's home to recover.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace announced on the same day that King Charles will undergo a procedure next week to address an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the palace said in a statement Wednesday. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Charles, 75, had been scheduled to attend meetings and events at Dumfries House later this week, events that have since been postponed, according to the palace.

