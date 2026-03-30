Rosie Perez, Heather Graham and more join 'The White Lotus' season 4

A photo of Rosie Perez. (Rob Northway) | A photo of Heather Graham. (Ben Ritter)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Many new actors are checking in to The White Lotus.

Heather Graham, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Tobias Santelmann, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet have joined the season 4 cast of the hit HBO series, ABC Audio has confirmed. There is currently no word as to the specific characters they will play.

The Emmy-winning show will film in France for its fourth season. It will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week.

These new actors join the previously announced ensemble cast of Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul.

According to HBO, casting for the season is still ongoing.

The White Lotus was created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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