Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in 'Here Comes the Flood' for Netflix

Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Robert Pattinson is sinking his teeth into his next project with two other A-listers.

The actor will star alongside Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming film Here Comes the Flood.

Netflix made the announcement about the film on Wednesday. The trio will lead the movie, which is to be directed by Fernando Meirelles from a script by Mr. & Mrs. Smith writer Simon Kinberg.

Described as a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, the film "is an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses," according to Netflix.

While there's no word as to which actor will play the guard, the teller and the thief, Netflix says to stay tuned for more details and casting announcements for the film.

Along with directing, Meirelles will produce the film alongside Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, while Samson Mucke will executive produce.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!