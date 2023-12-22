Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly engaged

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged, a source tells People.

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them,” says the insider.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 31, revealed in November that she and the 37-year-old The Batman star were expecting their first child together.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," a fan video captured her saying at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, gesturing to her belly.

"I’m not sure if it's working," she joked.

It is the first child for both.

The pair have been together for five years, but the private couple only made their pairing official in December of 2022, at a fashion show in Egypt for Dior, for which Twilight veteran Pattinson models.

