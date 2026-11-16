Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond

The 007 logo is seen at the Bond in motion exhibition at Brussels Expo, January 13, 2023. (Didier Messens/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond, the franchise's social media channels confirmed on Monday.

The actor will follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig in playing the legendary British spy.

Acclaimed Dune director Denis Villeneuve will helm the new movie, which will be the 26th official entry in the series.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], Tanya [Lapointe], and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me," Pattinson said in a statement. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

It'll be the first 007 cinematic adventure since longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ceded creative control to Amazon MGM Studios in 2025. Amy Pascal and David Heyman came on as the new producers.

The new film will continue a cinematic legacy that's endured since 1962's Dr. No, which starred Connery. No Time to Die, the latest Bond film, came out in 2021 and brought Craig's five-movie run to an end. It earned more than $750 million at the global box office.

Bond was created by British novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. The character's most recent high-profile appearance came in the 2026 video game 007 First Light, which told his origin story and sold more than 4 million copies as of Aug. 20, according to developer IO Interactive.

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