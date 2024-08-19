Robert De Niro literally dives into 81st birthday

Robert De Niro turned 81 on August 17, and he's diving headfirst into it. Well, almost.

The legendary actor's eldest daughter Drena posted a Happy Birthday message complete with video of the Oscar winner diving off a boat into the water. Although he started off headfirst, he didn't quite stick the landing, making a huge splash.

"He's so crazy!" she admonished him for the stunt from the deck above him, laughing, adding, "Oh my God, are you all right?"

"I'm OK," the Wading Bull said after he surfaced, and began treading water.

"Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my [heart]" she captioned the post, adding, "#BobbyD forever."

"Happy Birthday to the king of the jungle," she wrote alongside a photo of her in a white dress perched up in her father's arms.

Another photograph on Drena De Niro's Instagram Story shows her and her father arm-in-arm in formal attire. "Happy Birthday to my favorite Fella," the text on the photo read.

Other throwback photos showed Robert with Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Drea's 19-year-old son, who died of an accidental drug overdose in July of 2023.

The Taxi Driver actor is a father of seven. He shares daughter Drena, who was adopted by Robert De Niro while he was married to his now ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, and son Raphael with Abbott.

In 1995, Robert De Niro welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. His children with ex-wife Grace Hightower include son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace. Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023.

