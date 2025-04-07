Robert De Niro to recieve honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The film festival announced Monday De Niro will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. It will be presented to him at the opening ceremony of the festival on May 13. That just so happens to be exactly 14 years after he presided over the Cannes jury in 2011.

“I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes,” De Niro said in a statement. “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.”

The actor has a long history with the festival, going back to 1976. He starred in two films both in competition that year — 1900 and Taxi Driver. The latter won the Palme d'Or. He has starred in one other film that has won the Palme d'Or, Roland Joffé's The Mission.

On May 14, the day after he's awarded the prize, De Niro will meet festivalgoers for a masterclass on the Debussy Theatre stage.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 13 to May 24 in Cannes, France.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!