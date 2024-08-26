Ricky Gervais, Courteney Cox on producers' "wish list" for 'Celebrity Traitors' reality show

The U.K. version of the hit reality show The Traitors is spawning a celebrity variant, and the show's producers say "big names" are scrambling to climb aboard, reports The Sun.

The reality series is a murder mystery set in a Scottish castle. In the American import, which became a smash on Peacock, Alan Cumming acts as the gamesmaster for a group of players. Secretly among them are undercover nefarious traitors, picking the others off one by one.

Claudia Winkleman is the host of the U.K. version and is said to be a "close friend" of Friends alumna Courteney Cox, who the producers hope to snag; another big name on their wish list is acclaimed comedian and The Office creator Ricky Gervais.

A source tells the publication, "Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of The Traitors was being made," adding The BBC "wants the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off."

The American version's first season sprinkled former reality show contestants in with regular folk, while the second season was made up entirely of stars from shows like MTV's The Challenge, Survivor and the Real Housewives franchise.

Celebrity Traitors UK shoots in early 2025.

