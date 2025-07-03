'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen dies at 67

Actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, has died at the age of 67.

Madsen's death was confirmed Thursday by his publicist, Liz Rodriguez.

Madsen was found unresponsive Thursday morning at his home in Malibu, California, and is believed to have died due to cardiac arrest, Rodriguez told ABC News.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," Rodriguez said in a statement also written by Madsen's managers, Susan Ferris and Ron Smith. "Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited."

The statement continued, "Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

Madsen had a decadeslong career in Hollywood that included roles in over 300 films, including several that are still in production, according to his IMDB page.

In 2022, Madsen suffered a personal tragedy when his son, 26-year-old Hudson Madsen, died by suicide. Madsen said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times after his son's death that he was trying to "make sense" of it.

"I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy -- my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'" Madsen said in a statement to the Times. "I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."

