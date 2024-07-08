Report: Margot Robbie expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Stephen Iervolino

Hi, Barbie! Hi, mommy! People says "multiple sources" have confirmed Barbie star Margot Robbie is in a family way, expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

That confirmation, however, didn't come from reps of the Oscar-nominated actress and producer.

The pair, both 34, have been linked since 2013, when they met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française; he was an assistant director on the movie in which she starred. They've been married since 2016.

Although it will be the couple's first child, together through their LuckyChap production company, they have brought into the world Barbie, Birds of Prey, I, Tonya, and other projects.

Representatives for Robbie have yet to respond for ABC News' request for confirmation about the big news.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

