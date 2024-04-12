Report: The launch of Lady Gaga's' 'Joker 2' trailer was bigger than 'Barbie'

The debut of the trailer for Lady Gaga's upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux was more than Kenough to beat Barbie.

Sources tell Variety that the numbers for the trailer, including social engagement, were bigger than that of the first Barbie trailer, making it the biggest launch for Warner Bros. in recent years. According to the publication, it drew 167 million views in its first 24 hours.

The night it premiered, it was the #1 trending video on YouTube, and in just two days, it's racked up more than 20 million views on that platform alone. On the social media platform X, 10 terms related to the movie were trending the night of the trailer's launch, including Lady Gaga and her character, Harley Quinn.

By comparison, the debut of the trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes "only" got 100 million views, while Pixar's Inside Out 2 got 157 million views. But Joker wasn't able to beat the current record holder, Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine, which set a record earlier this year with 365 million views.

As previously reported, Joker: Folie à Deux, which comes out October 4, stars Joaquin Phoenix as Joker aka Arthur Fleck, who meets and falls for Gaga's character, Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn. Together they go on a chaotic rampage, but according to the trailer, the mayhem seems to be interspersed with fantastical musical numbers.

