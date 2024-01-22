Regina Georges unite: Rachel McAdams introduces 'Mean Girls' musical star Renée Rapp on 'SNL'

Rachel McAdams has been absent from the recent Mean Girls reunions and the new musical movie, but she showed her support in a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

McAdams introduced Renée Rapp, who portrayed Rachel's Regina George both on Broadway and in the movie — and made her musical debut on SNL.

Rapp performed "Not My Fault," her Mean Girls soundtrack collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, who made a surprise appearance of her own, popping out of an oversized cake.

Megan — who declares herself "the black Regina George" in the track — drove the point home by posting a recreation of the famous "pointing Spideys" meme with Rapp, Rachel and herself.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.