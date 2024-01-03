'Rebel Moon' tops Netflix chart during Christmas week

Original movies made big numbers on Netflix during Christmas week.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire stayed in the top spot during its first full week on the streaming service. The sci-fi epic added 34 million views to the 29 million it amassed during its debut weekend, standing now at about 63 million views in total. It was the most-watched English-language film, as well as the most-watched overall title on the service from December 25 through December 31.

Leave the World Behind remained in spot number two on the film list. The apocalyptic thriller from Sam Esmail added another 14.6 million views. Rounding out the top five on the film list is the Garry Marshall romantic comedy Pretty Woman at number three, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget at number 4 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie at number five.

On the TV side of things, Berlin was the most-watched show of the week with 11.3 million views. My Life with the Walter Boys came in at number two during its fourth week on the list, and the sixth and final season of The Crown helped the show hold onto third place.

