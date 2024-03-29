Reality Roundup: 'RHONY' returning cast, 'RHOBH' reunion mess and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

RHONY fans rejoice! Bravo announced Thursday that Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassah, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be returning for season 15. Last season marked an increase in ratings in the 18-49 demo, with the premiere being the most-watched episode of the series in three years. A premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The RHOBH cast was going viral this week for a hilarious reason. A production designer for the RHOBH reunion show posted a video of the white couches post-taping, stained with remnants of spray tan and body makeup. "What really happens with 8 (can't leave out the Iconic @kathyhilton) Housewives on 2 rental couches…. Thanks @stanleysteemerofficial," he wrote.



House of Villains (E!)

Get ready for a new cast of reality show baddies. Entertainment Weekly has the lineup for season 2 of the competition series. It will feature first-time Survivor winner Richard Hatch, The Challenge's Wes Bergmann and returning cast member Tiffany "New York" Pollard. Season 2 is set to air on E! sometime this fall.

