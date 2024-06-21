Reality roundup: Kylie cries over mean comments, 'Perfect Match' finale and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Kardashians (Hulu)

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner broke down over mean comments about her appearance. In particular, she addressed Paris Fashion Week photos where she wore light makeup and people speculated she had botched fillers. "Why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" she said, through tears. "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me."



Elsewhere in the episode, Kourtney revealed the reason her son Rocky needed emergency fetal surgery was because he had fluid in his lung.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (TLC)

Speaking of Kylie Jenner, a new 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise finale clip reveals Alliyah wants plastic surgery to look more like Kylie. "What I'm trying to achieve is to have a thin waist, a big butt and hips," she says. "So I look more feminine, and like Kylie Jenner." Her fiancé, Shawn, is more wary of the operation, telling the camera, "I am attracted to Alliyah, she's a beautiful woman as is. She's so lucky that she looks like that without plastic surgery. Why would you mess with that?"

Perfect Match (Netflix)

The season 2 finale drops Friday, where fans will get to see if Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey end up together. Things were left up in the air after fellow contestant Melinda Melrose claimed Harry kissed her, which he denied.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.