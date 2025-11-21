Rank your favorite Black Superheroes as we reflect on Chadwick Boseman at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Marvel release sneak peak of MCU Phase 4, Black Panther sequel title
By Gustavo Chacon

Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration to many people, masterfully portraying many important characters, such as Thurgood Marshall, James Brown, and Jackie Robinson, but none more impactful than T’Challa aka Black Panther. As we reflect on Chadwick Boseman, as he was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, let’s take some time to show some love to our other favorite Black superheroes. How do you rank them?

Check back to see who’s the fan favorite on Friday, Nov. 28th, one day before Chadwick’s birthday.

0 of 22

0
Comments on this article
0
